Keenan Cole out for Jets in Zach Wilson’s debut

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be without a full receiving corps in his first NFL start.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole is on the Jets’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Cole was added to the injury report with a knee injury on Thursday and he was listed as questionable to play on Friday.

Jamison Crowder is not on the inactive list, but he will also miss the game because he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, second-round pick Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, and Jeff Smith are in the lineup for the Jets.

The Panthers are also down a wideout. Shi Smith was ruled out with a shoulder injury.