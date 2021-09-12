Kenneth Gainwell stretches Eagles lead to 22-6

Getty Images

The Eagles are closing in on their first win of the 2021 season.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell scored from eight yards out with just over a minute to play in the third quarter and the Eagles now lead the Falcons 22-6 in Atlanta. The fifth-round pick had caught a pass from Jalen Hurts in the end zone in the second quarter, but an ineligible receiver downfield penalty wiped out that score.

Gainwell has six carries for 26 yards in support of Miles Sanders, who set up the score with a 25-yard catch. Sanders has 11 carries for 79 yards as the run game has been strong in support of Hurts.

Hurts has run for 53 yards and he’s done plenty of damage through the air. He’s 22-of-29 for 206 yards in a performance that is all the Eagles could want to see from their quarterback.