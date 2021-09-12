Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Chandler Jones starring as Arizona leads 24-6 at half

Getty Images

What could go wrong has gone wrong for the Titans. What could go right has gone right for the Cardinals.

Arizona, which had great expectations to open this season, holds a 24-6 lead over the Titans, winning on offense, defense and special teams. In the first half, the Cardinals scored on four of six possessions, gained 260 yards, forced a turnover and held the Titans to 116 total yards.

Ryan Tannehill lost a fumble, and Derrick Henry, the two-time reigning rushing champion, has nine carries for 8 yards.

New Titans kicker Michael Badgley has missed a 46-yard field goal and an extra point.

Kyler Murray and Chandler Jones have starred for the Cardinals.

Murray has completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also has a 2-yard touchdown run. DeAndre Hopkins has touchdowns of 5 and 17 yards among his five catches for 73 yards.

Jones has three sacks, four tackles and a forced fumble.