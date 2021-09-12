Kyler Murray’s five total TDs, Chandler Jones’ five sacks lead Cardinals to dominating win

Getty Images

Good things apparently come in fives.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, and Chandler Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill five times as the Cardinals opened the 2021 season by putting everyone on their schedule on notice. Arizona dominated the Titans every which way, winning easily 38-13.

It’s only one game, but the Cardinals looked every bit like Super Bowl contenders against a 2020 playoff team.

Murray had never thrown four touchdown passes in a game, with Carson Palmer the last quarterback in franchise history to do so when he threw four against the Bengals in 2015. Murray’s touchdown throws covered 5 and 17 yards to DeAndre Hopkins and 26 and 11 yards on Christian Kirk.

Murray also scored on a 2-yard run.

Murray went 21-of-32 for 289 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He now has 50 career touchdown passes. Combined with his 16 rushing touchdowns, Murray joins Daunte Culpepper as the only players in NFL history with 50 or more touchdown passes and 15 or more rushing touchdowns in their first 33 games.

Hopkins caught six passes for 83 yards, and Kirk added 70 yards on five catches. Rondale Moore (4-68), Chase Edmonds (4-43) and A.J. Green (2-25) also contributed.

Jones’ five sacks tied the franchise single-game record. Haason Reddick had five against the Giants last Dec. 13. Jones made his case for a new contract while also contributing six tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Titans crowd booed offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who couldn’t block Jones, when he returned after a brief absence in the second half to treat leg cramps. The Titans allowed six sacks and turned it over three times.

The Cardinals gained 416 yards to 248 for the Titans, holding Derrick Henry to 58 yards on 17 carries.