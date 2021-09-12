Lions tie 49ers on Jared Goff TD pass, Raheem Mostert questionable to return

Getty Images

The Lions’ first two drives died in 49ers territory, but the third time was the charm.

Jared Goff threw his first touchdown pass as a Lion and Detroit tied the score at seven early in the second quarter. Goff set up the touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson by converting on a fourth down pass to Tyrell Williams on the final play of the first quarter.

Goff is 9-of-13 for 61 yards and Jamaal Williams has run five times for 38 yards in the early portion of his Lions debut.

The 49ers fumbled their first snap of the game and the Lions recovered, so they have had a huge edge in time of possession to this point. Given how easily the 49ers drove for their touchdown, they will likely need to keep that edge to maximize their chances at a win.

The 49ers may also have to deal with the loss of running back Raheem Mostert. He’s questionable to return with a knee injury.