Mac Jones throws first TD pass as Patriots, Dolphins are tied 10-10 at half

Mac Jones threw the first touchdown pass of his career, helping the Patriots forge a 10-10 tie at halftime.

Jones, the 15th overall choice, completed 14 of 19 passes for 133 yards. Nelson Agholor, who was questionable to play, has four catches for 51 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown with 2:30 remaining in the first half.

The most passing yards the Patriots had in the first half of any game last season was the 129 they had against the Jets in Week 17.

Jones got plenty of help from Damien Harris, who ran for 72 yards on 11 carries.

Tua Tagovailoa, making his 10th career start after the Dolphins used the fifth overall choice on him last year, had a 3-yard touchdown run. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 128 yards, including three for 58 yards to rookie Jaylen Waddle, his former Alabama teammate.

Tagovailoa led an eight-play, 45-yard drive to close out the half, setting up Jason Sanders‘ 48-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

The Dolphins have 142 yards to the Patriots’ 203.