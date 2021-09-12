Marshon Lattimore agrees to five-year extension with Saints

USA TODAY Sports

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has more to celebrate on Sunday than the team’s 38-3 win over the Packers.

According to multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, Lattimore has agreed to a five-year contract extension. Full details of the size of the contract and the guaranteed money that Lattimore has in store

Lattimore was the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and was named the defensive rookie of the year. He’s made three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons and has started every game he’s played since joining the Saints.

Lattimore was credited with three tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday’s win. The new deal ensures he’ll be spending a lot more time in the Saints secondary in the years to come.