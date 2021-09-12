Matthew Stafford gets his second long touchdown, Rams lead 20-7

Getty Images

It’s about four miles from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. down Century Boulevard to Los Angeles International Airport.

That’s about how far away Chicago’s defense was from receiver Cooper Kupp on a 56-yard touchdown to cap Los Angeles’ opening drive of the third quarter. The TD put L.A. up 20-7.

Kupp got past the secondary on first-and-10 from the L.A. 44 and all quarterback Matthew Stafford had to do was hit the layup throw for the wideout to score. Stafford did it, seemingly with ease.

For Kupp, it was his third catch of the game. And Stafford had his second long touchdown of the contest after hitting Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The play before, Stafford had kept the possession alive with a 19-yard completion over the middle to receiver Robert Woods on third-and-10.

To add injury to insult, Chicago’s left tackle Jason Peters is questionable to return with a quad injury. Larry Borom has entered the game at left tackle to replace Peters.