Matthew Stafford throws his first touchdown in L.A. to give Rams 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Welcome to Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford.

The quarterback went “bombs away” for his first touchdown in a Rams uniform, completing a 67-yard pass to receiver Van Jefferson. The score gave L. A. an early 7-0 lead.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for Los Angeles, with returner Khalil Herbert taking the opening kickoff 50 yards to Chicago’s 43-yard line. Then running back David Montgomery took a handoff 41 yards all the way to the Rams’ 12.

But on third-and-6 from the Los Angeles 8, quarterback Andy Dalton’s pass was tipped by linebacker Kenny Young and intercepted by cornerback David Long in the end zone.

It didn’t take long for the Rams to score, as they needed just three plays. Running back Darrell Henderson — now the starter after Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July — took a carry for 6 yards. Tight end Typer Higbee caught Stafford’s first pass as a Ram for 7 yards.

And then Stafford completed the long touchdown, giving the fans at SoFi Stadium a touchdown to cheer about for the first time.

Though Dalton played the majority of Chicago’s offensive snaps, rookie Justin Fields did enter the game for one play. He completed a 9-yard pass to receiver Marquise Goodwin before heading back to the sideline.