Mekhi Becton helped off after Zach Wilson’s first touchdown pass

The Jets had their biggest offensive highlight of Sunday’s game marred by an injury to a key player.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton went down with an apparent knee or leg injury as Zach Wilson was hitting Corey Davis for a 22-yard touchdown. Players took a knee on the field while trainers and head coach Robert Saleh attended to Becton, who eventually limped off the field with the help of others.

Becton then went on a cart and had a towel over his face while riding back to the locker room.

Wilson ran for a two-point conversion after Becton’s injury and the Jets now trail 16-8 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.