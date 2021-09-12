NFL Week One early inactives: Emmanuel Sanders set for Bills debut

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The first Sunday of the 2021 season kicks off with nine games in the early window, including a matchup of two division winners from 2020 in Buffalo. The Steelers will be visiting the Bills and the home team will have wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the lineup.

Sanders was limited in practice all week with a foot injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday, but he’s active and set to make his Bills debut. Sanders signed a one-year deal with the defending AFC East champs in March.

Steelers at Bills

Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Buddy Johnson, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, OL Rashaad Coward

Bills: RB Zack Moss, T Tommy Doyle, DE Carlos Basham, DT Star Lotulelei, LB Andre Smith

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars: S Daniel Thomas, CB Tre Herndon, OL Walker Little, TE Jacob Hollister, DE Jordan Smith, DL Adam Gotsis, DL Jay Tufele

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, CB Lonnie Johnson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Jimmy Moreland, RB Scottie Phillips, DL Jon Greenard, WR Anthony Miller

49ers at Lions

49ers: DT Javon Kinlaw, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Josh Norman, G Aaron Banks, RB Trey Sermon

Lions: DE Levi Onwuzurike, LB Julian Okwara, RB Jermar Jefferson, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Tom Kennedy, G Tommy Kraemer

Jets at Panthers

Jets: WR Keelan Cole, LB Quincy Williams, RB Josh Adams, RB La'Mical Perine, CB Jason Pinnock, DL Jonathan Marshall

Panthers: WR Shi Smith, LB Clay Johnston, DT Phil Hoskins, G Michael Jordan, G Deonte Brown, DE Darryl Johnson

Cardinals at Titans

Cardinals: RB Eno Benjamin, QB Chris Streveler, CB Luq Barcoo, CB Tay Gowan, OL Josh Miles

Titans: WR Cameron Batson, WR Josh Reynolds, DB Chris Jackson, LB David Long, OL Dillon Radunz, TE Tommy Hudson, LB Rashad Weaver

Eagles at Falcons

Eagles: OL Landon Dickerson, CB Mac McCain, S Rodney McLeod, QB Gardner Minshew, LB Davion Taylor

Falcons: QB Feleipe Franks, RB Wayne Gallman, CB Darren Hall, WR Frank Darby, DL Ta'Quon Graham

Vikings at Bengals

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, CB Cameron Dantzler, LB Anthony Barr, T Christian Darrisaw, TE Ben Ellefson, DT James Lynch, DE Patrick Jones II

Bengals: CB Trae Waynes, CB Nick McCloud, DT Tyler Shelvin, T Fred Johnson, G D’Ante Smith

Chargers at Washington

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Joshua Kelley, DB Trey Marshall, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, TE Tre’ McKitty

Washington: QB Kyle Allen, CB Darryl Roberts, DE Shaka Toney, T Saahdiq Charles, TE Sammis Reyes

Seahawks at Colts

Seahawks: DE L.J. Collier, T Stone Forsythe, QB Jake Luton, CB Bless Austin, RB Alex Collins, OL Dakoda Shepley

Colts: T Eric Fisher, CB Xavier Rhodes, DE Kemoko Turay, OL Will Fries, OL Danny Pinter, DL Isaac Rochell, CB Chris Wilcox