Odell Beckham Jr. a game-time decision

The Browns still aren’t sure whether they’ll have Odell Beckham Jr. on the field today in Kansas City.

Beckham is a game-time decision, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. We may not know whether Beckham is playing until the inactives come out, 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Officially, Beckham is listed as questionable. Comments from Browns players have suggested they think he’ll go, but the team apparently wants to see him in pregame warmups before making a final decision. Beckham has still never been tackled since last year’s ACL tear.

If Beckham doesn’t go, that would probably mean more snaps on offense for backup receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.