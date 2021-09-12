Patriots will have Nelson Agholor, while Miami is without Preston Williams

Getty Images

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor returned to practice Friday as a limited participant but still received a questionable designation with his ankle injury. He will play.

Agholor was not among the team’s inactives. Neither was cornerback Jalen Mills.

The Patriots list kicker Quinn Nordin, offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi and cornerback Shaun Wade inactive.

The Dolphins’ inactives are cornerback Trill Williams, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, receiver Preston Williams, defensive back Elijah Campbell and offensive tackle Greg Little.

The team listed Williams as questionable with a foot injury that caused him to be a limited participant all three days of practice. Williams ended last season on injured reserve because of his foot.

DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins and Jakeem Grant are Miami’s other wideouts.