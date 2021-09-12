Pete Carroll: Shane Waldron and Russell Wilson were cookin’

Getty Images

“Let Russ cook” was a rallying cry around the Seahawks in recent seasons and the team made an offensive coordinator change this offseason with the hope that it would lead to strong play from quarterback Russell Wilson.

The first regular season outing for Wilson and coordinator Shane Waldron couldn’t have gone much better. Wilson threw four touchdowns and the Seahawks opened the year with a 28-16 road win over the Colts.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll referenced the calls to let Wilson do his thing while talking about how well he and Waldron are working together.

“The day, to me, really goes to Shane,” Carroll said, via Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN. “I think his first time out, and a chance to show it, I’m really, really proud of what he was able to do. He handled it with such a cool overall mentality and he and Russell were just cookin’. I’m sorry I said that . . . can you scratch that? Doggonnit. They did really well together. Shoot, that’s out there. I don’t think I ever said that one time all last year. . . . I’ve never seen this kind of chemistry be so obvious between the caller and the quarterback and I hope this is just the first step of a great march together.”

The next step of that march comes against a Titans team that struggled against the Cardinals offensive attack in Week One.