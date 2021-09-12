Preston Williams is not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be missing Will Fuller in Week One because of a suspension and another wideout is set to miss the game with an injury.

Preston Williams was listed as questionable to play against the Patriots because of a foot injury that caused him to be a limited participant in all three days of practice this week. Williams ended last season on injured reserve because of his foot and Ian Rapoport of NFL reports he’s not expected to make his return to regular season action this Sunday.

Williams was the only Dolphins player to get an injury designation this week.

DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins, and Jakeem Grant are the other wideouts in Miami.