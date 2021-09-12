Report: Jerry Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won’t be returning to Sunday’s game against the Giants after hurting his ankle and it looks like he will be missing more time in the weeks to come.

Jeudy injured his ankle on a 20-yard catch in the third quarter of the game and was carted to the locker room. That game is still in progress, but there’s an update about Jeudy’s condition.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that X-rays were negative and that Jeudy has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Those are typically multi-week injuries, so the Broncos will likely have to make do without Jeudy for the near future.

Jeudy had six catches for 72 yards before getting hurt. The Broncos lead the Giants 20-7 with under 10 minutes to play.