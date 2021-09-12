Report: Initial diagnosis for Ryan Fitzpatrick is hip subluxation

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to have a significant injury.

Coach Ron Rivera said postgame that the team would know more after an MRI on Monday. The initial diagnosis, though, is a hip subluxation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

“The hope is nothing was broken,” Rapoport adds. “A serious injury, but they’ll learn how serious tomorrow.”

Fitzpatrick left Sunday’s game in the second quarter after taking a hit from Chargers pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu. He was originally called questionable to return before being downgraded to out for the second half.

Taylor Heinicke went 11-of-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown in relief of Fitzpatrick. He rallied the team to a 16-13 lead in the third quarter, but Mike Williams‘ fourth-quarter touchdown gave the visiting side the win.