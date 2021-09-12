Report: Tests show MCL sprain for Mekhi Becton

Getty Images

When Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton took a cart to the locker room on Sunday afternoon, it looked like it would be quite a while before he was back on a football field.

Becton’s injury led to players kneeling on the field and he was emotional while on the cart, which led to thoughts of a season-ending injury. Early word about the injury tells a more positive story for the 2020 first-round pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that initial tests point to Becton suffering an MCL sprain. Further tests, including an MRI, will be done before a final diagnosis of the injury.

If that’s confirmed, the question will be the severity of the sprain as that would determine how much time Becton would miss. George Fant took over at left tackle after Becton’s injury and Morgan Moses was at right tackle.