Report: Texans are keeping Deshaun Watson away from the rest of the team

The Texans and Deshaun Watson have an understanding as to his status in 2021. But that doesn’t make the situation anything other than awkward.

Watson wants to be traded, and the Texans want to trade him. Watson is content to be paid to not play, and the Texans are content to pay him to not play.

Still, it’s obvious that Watson isn’t really a part of the team. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Texans are keeping Watson away from the other players. He’s still working out at the facility every day, but he’s separated from the rest of the team.

That approach speaks to the possibility that Watson will become frustrated by the pigskin purgatory in which he now resides, and that he could poison other players. It also could stir Watson’s desire to play, forcing the Texans to deal with him — and possibly to choose between putting him on the field or trading him.

For now, the Texans have achieved a balance. But it could be a fragile one, once the games are being played and Watson begins to realize that the NFL train is rolling without him.