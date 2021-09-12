Ron Rivera: We’ll know more tomorrow on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with a hip injury and there wasn’t any word on his outlook for Week Two and beyond after the game.

Fitzpatrick left the game in the second quarter after taking a hit from Chargers pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu. He was originally called questionable to return before being downgraded to out for the second half.

After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, only that the injury is, “just something to do with his hip and we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Taylor Heinicke was 11-of-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown in relief of Fitzpatrick. He rallied the team to a 16-13 lead in the third quarter, but Mike Williams‘ fourth-quarter touchdown gave the visiting side the win.