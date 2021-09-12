Ronnie Harrison ejected after he, Chiefs assistant exchange shoves

Posted by Charean Williams on September 12, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT
The Browns will have to play without safety Ronnie Harrison the rest of the way. He was ejected with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter as things are getting chippy between the Chiefs and Browns.

After an 11-yard gain by Clyde Edwards-Helaire that ended with Mack Wilson and Harrison tackling the running back along the sideline, Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis pushed Harrison in an attempt to get Harrison off Edwards-Helaire. Officials flagged Lewis and announced a 15-yard penalty on the Chiefs.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid reacted angrily on the sideline.

It appears the officiating office in New York buzzed down, and officials changed their initial ruling by giving offsetting penalties and ejecting Harrison.

Hill, then the receivers coach, was shoved by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in a playoff game against the Browns last season. Hill later said it was a playful shove in good fun.

7 responses to “Ronnie Harrison ejected after he, Chiefs assistant exchange shoves

  2. NFL needs to help their cash cow win. Pathetic!

  3. Just wondering why the Chief’s asst. Coach wasn’t ejected as well since he had the first shove…

  4. I’m not a Browns fan and I like Andy Reid so this isn’t bias.

    But it was clear that Harrison stepping on CED was incidental. He was trying to step over, his leg went pretty high up to move his foot over him but a Chief’s lineman obstructed his path which in turn caused his foot to bumped into CED’s thigh at the apex of Harrison’s step over…which in turn caused him to step on him. In fact once he gets tangled up with the lineman and steps on CED, he even reactionary looks down to get himself off.

    That clearly wasn’t on purpose. Accidental stepping on happens a lot in football. Anybody that has played knows this for sure. So the whole point of this is that if you’re going to eject him for pushing a coach ( although you do have to be smart on retaliating), you have to also eject the coach for blind side shoving him. Stop just going for the guy that retaliates.

  6. Coach should have been thrown out of the game. Coach shoved Harrison first. Coaches should be held to higher standard.

  7. Trust No One says:
    September 12, 2021 at 5:17 pm
    Just wondering why the Chief’s asst. Coach wasn’t ejected as well since he had the first shove…

    44 3 Rate This

    ——————-

    It’s the Chiefs. Goodell’s other favorite team, 2nd to Tampa.

    All about the money.

