Russell Wilson’s first touchdown of the season gives Seahawks 7-3 lead

Through one possession, the Seahawks’ new offense under coordinator Shane Waldron is working out.

Quarterback Russell Wilson capped Seattle’s first drive of the season with a 23-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyler Lockett to give the Seahawks a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter.

Wilson kept the drive alive early on with an 11-yard scramble deep in the Seahawks’ own territory on third-and-9. Then running back Chris Carson put Seattle in Indianapolis territory with a 33-yard run to the Colts’ 27 on third-and-1.

Indianapolis’ defense almost got off the field by forcing a third-and-6 just outside the red zone. But Wilson got off a pass to the end zone and Lockett did a nice job of tracking the football to make the catch in the paint.

The Colts had gotten on the board first with a 21-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. Indianapolis had the ball for 9:19 on a 14-play drive, but quarterback Carson Wentz‘s third-and-goal pass to running back Jonathan Taylor ended up just short of end zone.