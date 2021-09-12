Ryan Fitzpatrick downgraded to out with hip injury

Getty Images

The Taylor Heinicke Show is back on in Washington — at least for the rest of Sunday.

Washington announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick has been downgraded to out with his right hip injury.

Fitzpatrick was hit hard midway through the second quarter by edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but immediately went back to the locker room.

Neither Heinicke nor Fitzpatrick were particularly impressive in the first half. Fitzpatrick was 3-of-6 passing for 13 yards. Heinicke completed two of his four passes for 19 yards.