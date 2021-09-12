Ryan Fitzpatrick questionable to return with hip injury

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick has headed to the locker room.

The quarterback was hit hard while attempting a pass to start a drive midway through the second quarter. Washington announced that Fitzpatrick is questionable to return with a hip injury.

Through the first few drives, Fitzpatrick had only completed three of his six passes for 13 yards.

With Fitzpatrick out, Taylor Heinicke came in to replace him. Heinicke threw a pair of incompletions on the next two plays, forcing Washington to go three-and-out and punt.

The Chargers lead Washington 10-6 with about 5:30 left in the second quarter.