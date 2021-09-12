Saints dominate the Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 12, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints
In a stunningly one-sided game, a Saints team that had to vacate New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida rallied to turn in perhaps the most impressive performance of Week One, dominating the Packers with a 38-3 beatdown.

Although it’s always inadvisable to overreact to the first game of the season, this game will re-shape how we look at both teams, with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers now facing major questions about whether they’re really contenders, and Jameis Winston and the Saints looking like a real threat to the rest of the NFC.

Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career. He simply never got the Packers’ offense moving, and struggled with accuracy and finding open receivers against a good Saints defense. When he was pulled for Jordan Love in the fourth quarter, he had completed 15 of 28 passes for just 133 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The 38-3 loss was the worst of Rodgers’ career.

Winston had an impressive game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for five touchdown passes while finishing the game with less than 150 passing yards.

Week One is just one game, but this one game was a particularly ugly one for the Packers, and a particularly great one for the Saints.

44 responses to “Saints dominate the Packers

  1. How Joe Barry got a job as Packers DC is beyond me, this Packers defense couldn’t stop a litter of kittens from getting to a bowl of milk

  4. How bad is your defense when you make Winston look like HOF? Green Bay won’t even sniff the playoffs for the next 30 years….

  5. Wow, not feeling pressured and just feeling “focused” for the season is really not a good look for aaron

  6. What do you expect would happen when you force a player to be on a team who hates being there? Rodgers has one foot out the door.

  9. Aaron Rodgers with 2 picks and gets outplayed by the guy that stole Crab Legs. That’s satisfying.

  12. Joe Barry should be fired and finding his own way home. Ditto for Kevin King. Serious questions about the offensive line; they didn’t move anyone.
    Congrats to the Saints.

  13. To be fair, I didn’t expect a blowout. That said, the Saints defense is deeper than many realize, and when they get Onyemata back they could be really special. And, this just in, Sean Payton is a really good coach. Now 9-4 when someone other than Brees starts as QB. The Saints faced enormous adversity this week and he had them really well prepared.

  14. Player have seen how the packers treated Rodgers.
    Players still on the packers have seen the way Rodgers talked about them.
    The Packers have no fight in them. Why should they?

  15. I couldn’t love this any harder if I tried. I probably would have watched the whole game if they hadn’t kept blabbering on about the hurricane.

  17. You can change defensive coordinators but until you get better players on the defensive line, Lowry and Lancaster are not the answer?? Gutekunst remember they have been inadequate??

  18. Oh no, we lost. Our losses are never due to our dismal play. No, no, if the opposing team wins it’s because their QB was lucky, ,not because our team is sucky.

  19. And people were actually picking the Packers for the Super Bowl? Defense is atrocious. And it looks like Rodgers has totally checked out. Was he even trying? Packers should have traded Rodgers for a ton of picks when they had the chance.

  20. Now begins the talk of whether Rodgers spent too much of the off season living his beautiful mystery and too little getting into football shape.

  21. hobbescalvin says:
    The Ain’ts didn’t beat the Packers, the Packers beat themselves.

    Don’t know what game you were looking at, but that was a one sided beat down. I know you’re just trying to troll The Who Dat’s, but you’re wasting your time. They’re already out partying.

  24. I honestly believe Aaron Rodgers played lousy on purpose Look at his attitude the past year.This is ridiculous

  25. Hats off to the Saints they played lights out today. After today I have the Packers at 9-8 or 10-7 at best. Fortunately that will probably be enough to win the very poor NFC North division.

  27. Congrats to the Saints and their fans.
    I knew this was going to be a very tough matchup today against a quality opponent with the Saints being a 12 win playoff team last season.
    And I honestly thought Green Bay would put up more of a fight.
    I was wrong.

    The Packers got their tails kicked in all three phases of the game, a pathetic effort.
    A very porous defense, shoddy protection and Aaron Rodgers was downright terrible.
    The Saints fully deserve all the accolades bestowed upon them today.

    Also, hats off to Sean Payton and his entire staff, though they were dealing with a lot of external strife, they had their team prepped and ready to play today.
    I hope the hometown fans can take a little solace in the team’s big win today.
    And just maybe, our teams can meet up for a rematch somewhere down the road.

    As for the Pack, it’s just one loss in a 17 game season.
    There’s a lot of football left to be played.
    This team is better than what it showed today.
    Tuning into Sunday night football and hoping for a 4 way tie for 1st place in the NFC North.
    Time to regroup and prepare for a divisional matchup next Monday.
    One thing’s for sure, there’s absolutely no where to go but up.

  29. It’s almost as if Aaron spending the entire off-season, and every interview up to game time sowing controversy and discord, has negative consequences.

    Um not a Saints fan,but couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

  30. As a packers fan I love it. You got a qb who thinks he’s part gm and owner and then you hire the worst d coordinator possible. There are high school coaches that could do better

  It must be exhausting projecting so hard all the time. *smooch*

    ______

    It must be exhausting projecting so hard all the time. *smooch*

  32. The difference between Viking and Packers fans after disappointing opening game losses is how expectations impact the pain, and Pack fans actually have some (or had).

  33. At least the writer of this article gives well earned and deserved kudos to the saints. Almost all of the posts make it sound like all due to Rodgers and the packers. Saints overcame a lot of adversity to earn this win.

  34. Bill Parcells once said something to the effect that if you are thinking about retirement as a player you have already retired. Aaron Rodgers certainly appears like he is there. Will be interesting to see how the Packers respond.

  37. Saint won every aspect of that game. Green Bay did not choke they got beat up and their ounch money taken

  40. Aaron Rogers sabotaging his own team all off-season, capped off with the ridiculously selfish interview today. Apparently leadership matters, and he led them right down the drain.

  41. This was very satisfying to watch. The man bun is still shaking his head in utter disgust, tough beans Erin

  44. We were specifically told all you need is a HOF qb.

    lol

    Why he wasn’t dealt to Denver is beyond me.

