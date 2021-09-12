Saquon Barkley will play today, reduced workload likely

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will make his long-awaited return today against the Broncos.

Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL in Week Two last year, has been fully cleared after a good week of practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

However, Barkley probably won’t be the workhorse he has been in the past. The Giants expect to ease him in and not give him as many snaps as he typically gets.

That likely means more work against his old team for former Broncos running back Devontae Booker, who signed with the Giants as a free agent this year and is second on the depth chart.