Taylor Lewan thanks Chandler Jones “for exposing me” on Sunday

Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones had a day for the ages on Sunday and much of it came at the expense of Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Jones had five sacks, six quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles to help lead the Cardinals to a 38-13 win on the road. Lewan was supposed to be blocking Jones on most of those plays and he addressed his bad day on social media after the contest.

“Got my ass kicked today, no way around that,” Lewan wrote. “I let the team and the fans down. Thank you @chanjones55 for exposing me. It will only force me to get better.”

Lewan and the Titans have the Seahawks next week and they’ll need to do a much better job in protection if they’re going to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.