Texans intercept Trevor Lawrence three times, blowout Jaguars

The Jaguars opened as a 3.5 favorite over the Texans, with all eyes on No. 1 overall choice Trevor Lawrence and new coach Urban Meyer. At the end of the day, David Culley, Tyrod Taylor and the Texans — predicted by many to be the worst team in the NFL — left the stadium alone in first place in the AFC South.

The Texans won easily 37-21, intercepting Lawrence three times in Culley’s head coaching debut.

Who saw that coming?

The Texans gained 449 yards, with Taylor completing 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor, making his 48th career start and his first since the 2020 season opener, threw a 7-yard touchdown to David Johnson and an 8-yarder to Danny Amendola, who signed only a few days ago.

Brandin Cooks caught five passes for 132 yards, and Melvin Ingram rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Lawrence went 28-of-51 for 332 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Justin Reid, Vernon Hargreaves and Christian Kirksey had picks.