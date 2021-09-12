Trevor Lawrence throws first career touchdown pass

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence needed 14 attempts to throw his first career touchdown pass.

The No. 1 overall choice found Chris Manhertz for a 22-yard score with 12:20 remaining until halftime. It capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Lawrence now is 8-of-14 for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars hope it is the first touchdown of many to come in a long career. But they trail 17-7 as Tyrod Taylor is 10-of-17 for 160 yards and a touchdown and Brandin Cooks has three receptions for 76 yards.

New Texans kicker Joey Slye made a 40-yard field goal to pad the Texans’ lead.