Trey Sermon, Josh Norman inactive for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers listed rookie Trey Sermon as their No. 2 running back on their unofficial depth chart and his official status appears to be on a considerably lower rung.

Sermon is inactive for Sunday’s game in Detroit. The third-round pick was not on the injury report this week, so it appears to be solely a coach’s decision absent any other comment from the team.

Raheem Mostert, JaMycal Hasty, and sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell will be in the lineup at running back.

Cornerback Josh Norman is also inactive for the Niners. He signed with the team a week ago and was not in camp with any team, so it would seem he needs a little more time to get up to speed. Emmanuel Moseley is out due to a knee injury, which leaves Jason Verrett, K'Waun Williams, Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir, and Dontae Johnson as the available corners.