Tyrod Taylor has 114 passing yards, touchdown as Texans lead Jaguars 14-0

Who needs Deshaun Watson?

The Texans, who won four games with Watson at quarterback last season, won’t have Watson at quarterback this season. For today, anyway, it hasn’t mattered. Tyrod Taylor has looked good against the Jaguars.

The Texans scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions and lead 14-0.

Mark Ingram has a 1-yard touchdown run, and Taylor has a 7-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson. The team’s scoring drives were 84 and 55 yards.

Taylor is 7-of-12 for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Brandin Cooks has a 40-yard reception.

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall choice, is 4-for-8 for 69 yards.