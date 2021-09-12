Tyrod Taylor, Texans dominating Jaguars 27-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence has his first touchdown pass, his first two interceptions and will need his first comeback to get his first win.

The Jaguars trail the Texans 27-7 at halftime.

Lawrence threw his first touchdown pass on his 14th career attempt, hitting Chris Manhertz for a 22-yard score with 12:20 remaining until halftime. But Lawrence also has thrown two interceptions, one of which Vernon Hargreaves nearly returned for a pick-six.

The Jaguars are fortunate the giveaways cost them only three points as Houston got only a field goal after two short fields.

But the Texans have 288 yards, three touchdowns and two Joey Slye field goals in coach David Culley’s debut.

The Texans are attempting to move on from Deshaun Watson, even as he remains on their 53-player roster and casts a shadow on the team this season. If veteran Tyrod Taylor can play like he has so far, it will make the transition from Watson easier.

Taylor, making his 48th career start and his first since the 2020 season opener, has completed 14 of 23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Brandin Cooks has four catches for 127 yards, and Danny Amendola, signed only a few years ago, has four catches for 30 yards and an 8-yard score.

Lawrence is 10-of-21 for 133 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.