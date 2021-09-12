Washington takes the lead after Terry McLaurin’s outstanding catch

Getty Images

Washington no longer has its starting quarterback, but the Football Team has gotten off to a good start in the second half.

Backup Taylor Heinicke capped the first drive of the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas, giving Washington a 16-13 lead.

But the play of the drive was a sideline catch by receiver Terry McLaurin. Heinicke fired a pass for him on the left sideline. McLaurin had to adjust to the football and while it initially looked like the pass would be intercepted, McLaurin reeled it in and got in one cheek before going out of bounds.

The pass was 37 yards and put Washington on the Chargers’ 11-yard line. Heinicke threw his touchdown on the next play.

On the other side, the Chargers are now playing without right tackle Bryan Bulaga. He has a back injury and is questionable to return. Storm Norton is in at right tackle.