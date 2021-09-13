Andy Reid: Tyrann Mathieu will return in Week Two, Frank Clark was “on the edge” of playing

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have at least one of their major defensive contributors back this week and could have two.

Head coach Andy Reid said during his Monday press conference that safety Tyrann Mathieu is set to return after his stint on the COVID-19 list. Mathieu was activated on Saturday, but was inactive for Week One. Reid also noted that defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) was close to playing in Sunday’s victory over the Browns, but Reid elected to hold him out.

“As I’m sitting here right now, yes, [Mathieu will] be back,” Reid said. “And that was more of the conditioning part and just not putting him in a bad position. So little different than Frank’s, but kind of that same thinking — I thought it was best if we just had him sit this game and come back for the next one.”

Clark has been dealing with the hamstring injury for around a month. He was a limited participant in all three of last week’s practices, but Reid didn’t want to put Clark in a bad position on Sunday.

“I think he was right on the edge of being right,” Reid said. “He pushed himself this week and I just didn’t feel like it was quite all the way back with him. And so rather than take steps back with him — you’re right, we’ve been working with this trying to make sure he gets it right. And it’s not lack of effort or want to play or any of that stuff. It’s just a decision I have to make sitting in this chair along with the medical people feeding me information and Frank communicating. And I just thought that was the best way to go.”

Kansas City’s defense struggled in the first half of Sunday’s victory over Cleveland but allowed only seven points in the game’s final 30 minutes.

The Chiefs travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week Two for Sunday Night Football.