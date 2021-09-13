Antonio Gibson would have been limited in Monday’s practice

Getty Images

Washington will be back in action against the Giants on Thursday night and that means they released an injury report on Monday even though they didn’t practice.

That means they only estimated practice levels for their players and only one of the names on the report will factor into Thursday’s game. Running back Antonio Gibson would have been limited in practice with a shoulder injury.

Gibson had the shoulder looked at on the sideline late in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. He ran 20 times for 90 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards in the game.

The only other player on Monday’s report is quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will be placed on injured reserve after injuring his hip against the Chargers. Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback against the Giants.