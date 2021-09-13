Buccaneers signing Pierre Desir to their practice squad

Getty Images

Tampa Bay is bringing in another cornerback.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers are signing Pierre Desir to their practice squad. Tampa Bay has a need at the position after Sean Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow against the Cowboys. And the team is reportedly signing practice squad Andrew Adams to its active roster.

Desir was most recently with the Seahawks during the offseason, but the team released him in mid-August. Last season, Desir played nine games with eight starts for the Jets before New York waived him in November. Baltimore signed Desir to its practice squad and the corner appeared in three games for the team.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, Desir has played 73 games with 44 starts for the Browns, Chargers, Colts, Jets, and Ravens. He has eight career interceptions and 42 passes defensed.