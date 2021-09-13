Bucs signing Andrew Adams to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers called safety Andrew Adams up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for last Thursday’s win over the Cowboys and they’re bringing him back for a longer stay this week.

According to multiple reports, the Bucs will be signing Adams to the active roster.

Adams was credited with three tackles while playing 11 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the opener. One of those was a third-and-two stop on running back Ezekiel Elliot that led the Cowboys to settle for a field goal in the third quarter. Adams was also flagged for pass interference on tight end Blake Jarwin on the same drive.

There’s no word on a corresponding move, but cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting may be going on injured reserve after dislocating his elbow.