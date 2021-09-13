Colts monitoring foot injury for Braden Smith

Getty Images

The Colts had some issues with pass protection on Sunday, allowing three sacks and 10 hits on quarterback Carson Wentz.

An injury concern along the offensive line likely won’t help matters.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that right tackle Braden Smith came in after the game with a foot injury. Reich added that the Colts are going to monitor him this week.

Per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Reich added that while the Colts don’t know the full extent of Smith’s injury, it is not the same one that Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson both dealt with in August.

Smith played every offensive snap in the Colts’ season-opening loss to the Seahawks. He’s been Indianapolis’ right tackle since the club drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

The Colts will have a second consecutive home game this week with the Rams coming to town.