Cowboys activate Zack Martin, put Randy Gregory on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cowboys are getting right guard Zack Martin back this week, but they may be without defensive end Randy Gregory.

Martin is being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday along with offensive lineman Brandon Knight, which is good news for a Cowboys team that is set to be without right tackle La'el Collins for the next five games. Collins has been suspended by the NFL for a violation of the substance abuse policy.

While announcing Martin’s return, the team also announced that defensive end Randy Gregory is being placed on the COVID list. He had a tackle and a fumble recovery in last Thursday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Gregory has been vaccinated and asymptomatic, so he could return after two negative tests 24 hours apart. That means he’s not yet ruled out for the Week Two game against the Chargers.

The Cowboys have also placed wide receiver Michael Gallup on injured reserve. He will miss at least three games with a calf injury.