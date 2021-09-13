Cowboys sign Robert Foster to practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys will be without wide receiver Michael Gallup for a while and they moved to add an experienced option to fill out the group on Monday.

The agents for wide receiver Robert Foster announced that their client has agreed to a deal with Dallas to join their practice squad. Foster was in camp with the Dolphins and released off of their injured reserve list in late August.

Foster spent much of last season on the Packers’ practice squad, but signed with Washington late in the year and had two catches for 37 yards in four games. He had 30 catches for 605 yards in 26 games for the Bills in his first two NFL seasons.

Gallup is expected to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury.