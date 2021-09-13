Dan Campbell: Jeff Okudah was really coming around before his injury

USA TODAY Sports

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah experienced a tough start to his career as a rookie. Now, he’ll have to work his way back from a major injury.

In his Monday press conference, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Okudah tore his Achilles during Sunday’s game and is out for the season.

“I hate that for him. He put in a lot of hard work. He really improved a ton from spring until now,” Campbell said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com. “He was really coming around. That’s one of those things we’ve got to adapt to, it is what it is and we’ve got to move on.”

Campbell referred to rookie corner Ifeatu Melifonwu as the “next man up,” but also noted that the Lions need to add someone at corner.

“[T]hat’s coming, sooner rather than later,” Campbell said.

Okudah played most of Sunday’s game before suffering the injury. He recorded four total tackles and one pass defensed.

As a rookie, Okudah appeared in nine games with six starts for Detroit, making one interception. Under their previous regime, the Lions selected Okudah with the third pick in last year’s draft.