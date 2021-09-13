DeAndre Hopkins on Kyler Murray: “He won the game”

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a big game on Sunday, scoring two touchdowns. But Hopkins wasn’t taking the credit for the win over the Titans.

Instead, Hopkins says it was quarterback Kyler Murray who really won the game for the Cardinals.

“Man, he won the game,” Hopkins said, via ESPN. “At the end of the day, it says W or a loss. He had five touchdowns. He prepared like he was going to have five touchdowns. He demanded everybody else to be on their A-game. When we messed up, Kyler was the first one on us. I expected that out of him the way he’s prepared this offseason.”

Murray completed 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception, and also ran for a touchdown. It was a team effort (and some would say Chandler Jones won the game on defense as much as Murray did on offense), but Murray is off to an excellent start in his third NFL season.