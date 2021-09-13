Denzelle Good questionable to return with knee injury

Getty Images

The Raiders had no problem moving the ball on their first possession . . . until they reached the Baltimore 21.

On the same play Andre James was called for holding, right guard Denzelle Good stayed down on the field and running back Josh Jacobs limped off. Three plays later, James’ botched snap cost the Raiders 14 yards before Derek Carr fell on the fumble. It pushed the Raiders out of field goal range.

Jacobs, who has had a toe injury, returned after changing shoes.

Good needed help off the field and then headed to the locker room. Jermaine Eluemunor replaced him.

The Raiders already were thin at the position with John Simpson starting for Richie Incognito at left guard. Incognito has a calf injury and is inactive.

The team since has listed Good’s return as questionable with a knee injury.