Diontae Johnson bounced back in return to Buffalo

When the Steelers went to Buffalo in Week 14 last season, they were on a two-game losing streak and their receivers were having a hard time holding onto Ben Roethlisberger‘s passes.

Diontae Johnson was one of the worst offenders on that front and he found himself benched early in the 26-15 Steelers loss because of more drops. Johnson remains on the roster and was back in a prominent place in the offense for Sunday’s return visit to Highmark Stadium.

Things went better this time. Johnson caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown that put the Steelers up for good early in the fourth quarter of their 23-16 victory.

“It was a big game for me,” Johnson said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I had to bounce back from last year, but I was able to do that and make plays to help the team win.”

Sunday’s win doesn’t totally erase the bad memories from the end of last season in Pittsburgh, but it’s a good way to start making more pleasant ones this time around.