Former 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson dies at 37

Getty Images

Former 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson has died, the team announced Monday. Haralson was 37.

“The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing,” the team announced in a statement. “Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

Haralson played for the 49ers from 2006-12 and then served as the team’s director of player engagement in 2016-17.

The 49ers made Haralson a fifth-round choice in 2006. In seven seasons with the 49ers, Haralson played 86 games, with 68 starts, and totaled 295 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed.

He finished his career with the Saints in 2013-14. Haralson made 275 tackles, 49 tackles for a loss, 63 quarterback hits, 28 sacks and five passes defensed in his nine-year career.

Haralson attended the University of Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history with 21 sacks. He graduated from Tennessee in 2006.