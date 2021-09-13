Gerald McCoy carted off with a knee injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed Gerald McCoy before the 2020 season, but he didn’t make it to the season. Dallas released the defensive lineman after he ruptured his right quadriceps tendon in a training camp practice.

He rehabbed in hopes of another chance to continue his career and signed with the Raiders on Aug. 4. McCoy, though, didn’t make it through one game.

McCoy was carted off in the fourth quarter of Monday Night Football with a knee injury. The Raiders have ruled him out.

McCoy was injured on a 49-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Sammy Watkins with 6:09 remaining, which set up the Ravens’ go-ahead touchdown.

The Bucs made McCoy the third overall pick in the 2010 draft.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, spent nine seasons with the Buccaneers. He appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers in 2019.