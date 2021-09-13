Graham Glasgow in hospital after experiencing irregular heartbeat

Getty Images

Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow did not travel back to Denver with the team after Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Giants.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Monday that Glasgow was taken to a hospital in New Jersey in an ambulance after experiencing an irregular heartbeat after the game. Fangio said that Glasgow remains in the hospital on Monday.

As of now, the plan is for Glasgow to fly back to Denver on Tuesday although that’s obviously going to be contingent on a clean bill of health.

Glasgow started Sunday’s game and he played 63-of-66 offensive snaps. Netane Muti played the other three snaps.