Jaguars close in on a rare 20-game losing streak

Getty Images

Last year, Jacksonville started 1-0. This year, they started 0-1. In between, they’ve lost every game.

Given the 0-16 Jaguar Slam that was completed with Sunday’s loss to the Texans, Jacksonville now stands only four games away from becoming only the third team in NFL history to lose 20 straight games.

The Chicago Cardinals of 1942-45 lost 29 in a row. The Buccaneers of 1976-77 came within three games of catching them, at 26.

Currently, the Jaguars are in a five-way tie for the twelfth longest losing streak in league history. A loss to the Broncos on Sunday would put the Jaguars in a two-way tie for No. 5 with the 1972-73 Lions. Another loss to the Cardinals in Week Three would put them in a three-way tie for third place, with the 2007-09 Raiders and the 1961-62 Raiders.

A Week Four loss to the Bengals would get the Jaguars to 20.

Jacksonville likely won’t be favored to win again until Week 12, against the Falcons. If the Jaguars lose all games between now and then, a win over the Falcons will be necessary to keep the Jaguars in a two-way tie for the second-longest winning streak.

So, yes, Trevor Lawrence is right. They can’t let it snowball. Including last year, however, it’s already an avalanche. While that’s somewhat unfair to new coach Urban Meyer, he took a job with a team riding a 15-game losing streak. As new Monday co-host Mike Golic mentioned on PFT Live, Meyer has to be wondering what he’s gotten himself into.

