Jason Verrett out for season with torn ACL, Raheem Mostert to miss around 8 weeks

Getty Images

The injury bug has bitten the 49ers once again.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Monday that cornerback Jason Verrett tore his ACL during San Francisco’s victory over Detroit and will miss the rest of the season. Running back Raheem Mostert will also miss around eight games with chipped knee cartilage. He will need to undergo a knee scope and will be placed on injured reserve.

Verrett had just begun his third season with the 49ers, having signed a one-year deal to remain with the club in April. He’s dealt with several injuries over the course of his career, playing 40 games with 36 starts since the Chargers drafted him with the 25th overall pick in 2014.

Shanahan told reporters that Verrett will remain around the 49ers this week as the team trains in West Virginia before taking on the Eagles in Philadelphia. And Shanahan would welcome Verrett’s return in 2022.

“I’ll believe in Jason until he doesn’t want to do it,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

As for Mostert, the veteran back rushed for 20 yards on two carries before the injury took him out for the rest of the game. He missed much of last season as well with a high-ankle sprain, finishing with 521 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in eight games.