Kevin Stefanski: Jedrick Wills is “day-to-day” with ankle injury

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills had to exit Sunday’s loss to Kansas City in the first half with an ankle injury, but he may not be out for very long.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that Wills is considered day-to-day.

“We’ll see how he progresses throughout the week,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

That’s significant news, as Wills was carted off the field after suffering the injury.

Wills is in his second season out of Alabama. He started 15 games for the Browns last year after Cleveland selected him with their 10th overall pick. He was on the field for 20 offensive snaps on Sunday.

Chris Hubbard replaced Wills and would presumably continue to do so as long as Wills is out.

The Browns play their home opener against the Texans on Sunday.